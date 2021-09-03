FAYETTE — A dedication ceremony for the Fayette County Freedom Rock is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, during the city of Fayette’s Watermelon Days.
The dedication will be hosted by Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism, the city and Fayette County ISU Extension and Outreach.
The ceremony at 305 W. Water St. will begin at 9 a.m. and be followed at 9:15 a.m. rock painting activity with Extension and Outreach.
At 10:30 a.m., attendees will be invited to head downtown for the Watermelon Days Parade
A parking shuttle will be available from 8:30-8:55 a.m. from Cardinal Park to the Freedom Rock site, returning from 9:15-10 a.m.
Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II began creating Freedom Rocks in 1999, and today has the monuments to veterans standing throughout the state. Each tells stories unique to its area, and each was painted by Sorensen.
Sorensen painted the Fayette County rock in 2020. Among the images on the rock are Civil War veterans Henry Grannis and Dr. Charles “CC” Parker.
Grannis was a flag bearer for Company C who survived the war. His second flag is on display at the Upper Iowa University Library in Fayette.
Parker was one of the early medical doctors in Fayette County, serving as a surgeon in the Civil War, such as at the Battle of Shiloh. He later taught natural sciences at UIU.