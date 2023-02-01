As part of an $800 million federal effort to improve the safety of roadways and lower traffic-related fatalities across the nation, Fayette County will be receiving more than $10 million to upgrade 50 miles of potentially hazardous road.
The announcement was made Wednesday by Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The funds Fayette County is receiving will be given through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program, a competitive initiative created as part of President Biden’s recent infrastructure funding law, which “provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways,” according to a press release announcing the awards.
All told, the release continued, “the SS4A awards fund improved safety planning for over half the nation’s population, and will fundamentally change how roadway safety is addressed in communities through local and regional efforts that are comprehensive and data-driven.” More specifically, the SS4A program, which awarded grants for both the planning and implementation of projects, aims to make the nation’s roads safer for all that use them, including not just automobile operators but also “cyclists, pedestrians and emergency and construction workers, by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting, and improved post-crash care, among other strategies,” the release explained.
“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said Buttigieg. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”
In total, of the 510 awards announced on Wednesday, 473 are to fund the creation of action plans, while just 37, including Fayette County’s, will support actual project implementation.
The renewed national investment in roadways comes at a crucial time, as American traffic fatalities in 2021 reached their highest level in 16 years. Overall, the economic cost of traffic crashes in 2019 was an estimated $340 billion.
“This project will implement shoulder widening, rumble strips, and other low-cost treatments along approximately 50 miles of roadway in an area that is defined by steep hillsides, narrow valleys, limestone cliffs, trout streams, and forested hillsides,” a document summarizing the 37 implementation grants explained, in reference to the projects Fayette County’s award will fund. “The hilly grades lead to edge-line rutting of pavement shoulders. Shoulder drop-offs are particularly dangerous for inexperienced drivers, and roadway departure is of the most common types of crashes involving serious and fatal injuries.
“Project locations were selected based on a roadway risk assessment factoring for speed, segment length, and crash history. A community of Amish people use the roads along this project. Shoulder widening will create more space for horse and buggy travel and for other vehicles to safely pass.”
In these locations, according to the Transportation Department’s press release, “lane departure crashes account for nearly 60% of the fatalities and serious injuries in the area.”
The stretches selected for improvement were identified following the completion of the County’s Road Safety Plan, which was put in place in 2016, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz explained. In the time since, a number of the roads highlighted as needing attention have already been improved thanks to various statewide grants and other funds; among these is a part of 35th St and Rose Road on Oelwein’s west side, which stands, Fantz said, as a good example of the kinds of improvements the SS4A funds will pay for on other of the county’s roads.
According to a map in the 42-page summary document, among the stretches of road identified for attention by the 2016 Road Safety Plan are W Avenue from 40th Street to Waucoma, Juniper Road near West Union, Kornhill Road linking Fayette and Wadena, D Avenue from Arlington to Wadena, and Cedar Road north from Wadena to Highway 56.
Also included is a portion of Outer Road on Oelwein’s east side between East Charles and 18th Street, an improvement project that will include both paving the shoulder and placing a rumble strip in it, as well as removing the edge-line rut and adding “some enhanced striping for better visibility,” according to Fantz.
The size of the grant, meanwhile, means that improving all the remaining roadways highlighted by the Road Safety Plan is now within reach. “With these funds,” Fantz said, “we will be able to address virtually everything on the map that we haven’t already done.”
Because a federal grant requires special clearances, further work on these identified stretches will be a bit delayed, Fantz said. “There will be no safety improvements this construction season,” he said, while noting that work will commence in 2024 and should be finished in 2026.
Regarding which portions will be given highest priority when the work does begin, Fantz explained that those decisions will be made not based on the relative dangers posed by certain stretches of road but rather by more mundane, logistical considerations. Once underway, however, the focus will be to complete the necessary safety improvements as soon as possible, to the benefit of all county residents.
“We will proceed through these as rapidly as we can,” he concluded.