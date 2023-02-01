Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Roads1

Fayette County was among those awarded grant funding through the U.S. D.O.T.’s SS4A program, money that will be spent to improve roadways throughout the county. Those designated for improvement based on the County’s 2016 Road Safety Plan are highlighted here in orange. Some stretches have already been upgraded since the plan’s implementation.

 Courtesy the U.S.D.O.T

As part of an $800 million federal effort to improve the safety of roadways and lower traffic-related fatalities across the nation, Fayette County will be receiving more than $10 million to upgrade 50 miles of potentially hazardous road.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Tags

Trending Food Videos