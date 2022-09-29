The Messerer-Fox Legion Post 92 of Westgate hosted Fayette County Legionnaires and Auxiliary members on Tuesday evening Sept. 27. After the joint business meeting it was announced that Lyle Gordon was selected Legionnaire of the Month.
Mr. Gordon has been a member of the American Legion for 35 years and has served several official positions in his post including Adjutant and Commander for 15 years.
Lyle was drafted into the Army in January of 1968 and honorably discharged in January of 1970. Gordon started his Army tour in basic training at Ft. Bliss Army Post near El Paso, Texas. After its completion he was transferred to teletype school in Kansas City, Missouri. He served his country for 10 months in the Vietnam War, in Pleiku, South Vietnam and was awarded several medals for exemplary service.
Mr. Gordon graduated from West Central High School in 1966. He later worked for the CGW Railroad, John Deere, and 26 years with the Fayette County Road Department. Lyle and his wife have three children, Chris, Dena, Andrea.