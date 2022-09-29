Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Legionnaire of the Month

Pictured from left, 4th District Commander Fritz Kies, presenting the Legionnaire of the Month certificate to Lyle Gordon of Post 92, and Fayette County Commander Rich Witt.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

The Messerer-Fox Legion Post 92 of Westgate hosted Fayette County Legionnaires and Auxiliary members on Tuesday evening Sept. 27. After the joint business meeting it was announced that Lyle Gordon was selected Legionnaire of the Month.

Mr. Gordon has been a member of the American Legion for 35 years and has served several official positions in his post including Adjutant and Commander for 15 years.

