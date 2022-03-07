WEST UNION — No members of the general public turned out Monday morning for Fayette County’s public hearings about amending its current budget and approving the one for the next fiscal year.
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes $32,176,716 in expenses, according to documents provided by Auditor Lori Moellers.
The county will be asking for $10,109,414 from property taxpayers. The board set its urban property tax levy at 5.86988 per $1,000 of valuation and its rural tax levy at 9.11988. Those rates are about 0.002 lower than this fiscal year’s rates.
The county expects to have a fund balance of $13,468,841 on July 1, which will drop to about $6.1 million by the end of the fiscal year.
The County Engineer budget is the largest among county departments, at $13.55 million. A major project coming up is in Volga State Recreational Area.
“One of the big things is ... we’re splitting the cost of the road through the park with the DNR, so that’s a big item in there,” said County Engineer Joel Fantz.
Paving the road through the recreation area will cost around $1.2 million, Fantz said. Half of the funding will come from the Department of Natural Resources through a 28E agreement, he said.
Overall, county property tax dollars make up about a third of the funding used for county roads and bridges, according to Fantz. About two-thirds comes from outside sources, principally state and federal.
“Potentially that will shift a little bit here in the next few years because of the big federal funding that’s coming down for the infrastructure program,” he said. “That will probably skew that a little bit more so it will be less that a third, likely, in the in the next few years.”
Another major project, the new county shop, should be finished by the fall, he said. And the county also plans on paving 29 miles of road this year, with some funding coming from a general obligation improvement bond the board approved earlier this year.
Elsewhere in the 2022-23 budget:
• Fayette County Conservation’s budget shrank $108,000.
“We have land acquisition projects we’re finishing up this fiscal year and we don’t have any necessarily at this time scheduled for next fiscal year, so those are pass-through dollars and that’s why it’s in this fiscal year budget and not the next,” said Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt.
Fayette County Conservation has a budget of just over $1 million.
• A $2,450 year-over-year budgeting increase in expenses for cemeteries reflects costs for upkeep and the addition of a pioneer cemetery, according to Moellers. The cemeteries budget is $15,950.
ELECTED OFFICIALS SALARIES OK’D
The board also adopted new salaries for elected officials that go into effect on July 1: Auditor $70,408.38 (up 6%), county attorney $91,307.52 (up 8%), Recorder $70,408.38 (up 6%), Sheriff $103,141.92 (up 12%), supervisors $39,567.45 (3%) and treasurer $70,408.38 (up 6%)
AMENDED BUDGET
The supervisors also voted 3-0 to approve amending this year’s budget.
The newly amended budget for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, reflects about $15 million more in expenses but also about $17.4 million in revenues, according to documents presented by Moellers.
Some major factors affecting both sides of the ledger included budget transfers, the new bonding for road projects, forwarding unspent grant money, dispatch service payments from cities, labor costs and more.
The County Engineer budget amendment was the largest, with $12.4 million in additional revenue and about $7.5 million in expenditures. The Board had approved a $9.675 million road improvement and refinancing bond sale. It paid off the $4.585 million remaining balance from a 2019 bond for road projects.
Also in the amendment, the Board of Supervisors’ expenses were increased $10,000 because of an increase legal service costs. Payments to publish legal notices, on the other hand, went down.
“We didn’t have anything in there for legal expenditures so we had to budget something for if any legal things come up we could pay that,” said Board Chair Jeannine Tellin.
The supervisors’ amended budget is $221,625. For the 2022-23 fiscal year the budget is $215,678.