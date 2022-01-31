WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved a bridge replacement contract, financing for road improvements, and funding to procure a hazard mitigation grant at its regular meeting on Monday beofe before spending hours in closed session negotiations with Sheriff’s Office employees.
Early in the meeting, supervisors awarded a $347,870.60 contract to K Construction for the replacement of the H Avenue ridge.
The supervisors also approved a loan agreement for $9.75 million at an all-in interest rate of 1.94% interest to fund upcoming county road construction as well as paying off the $4.585 million remaining balance from the 2019 loan agreement, which was for $5 million. The county saves approximately $129,000 through the refinancing, according to County Engineer Joel Fantz.
The new bond money will fund about 17 miles of road construction across multiple projects. That will be part of more than 41 miles of road projects through 2026 funded by grant money as well as regular state and federal funding streams.
In other action:
- To procure an $11,200 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, the supervisors agreed to make available up to $1,680 to meet the minimum local match requirement.
- Approved a 12-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sam Schmitt Enterprises Ltd doing business as Alpha Tavern.
- Approved an eight-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Lizzy Rose, LLC doing business as Hickory Grove Golf Course.