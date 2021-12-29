WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved all of the salary increases for elected officials as recommended by the Compensation Board, except for the ones for themselves.
All told, the increases will add an extra $33,227.93 to next year’s budget.
The supervisors decided to lower the recommended 6% increase in each of their three salaries, down to 3%. Th at will put their salaries at $39,567.45 each, an increase of $1,152.45 each and $3,457.35 total.
The recommendation to lower their salaries came from Supervisor Janelle Bradley.
The other recommendations for salary increases for all other elected officials was approved by the supervisors by a 2-1 vote with Board Chair Jeanine Tellin voting against the raises.
“I don’t think increases that would get them closer to the 5.9% cost of living increase estimate is out of line,” said Supervisor Marty Stanbrough.
However, Sheriff Marty Fisher will get a 12% increase, $11,050.92 more, for a salary of $103,141.92.
Compensation Board members decided on giving Sheriff Fisher the largest increase in accordance with new State code language that says it “shall set the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”
The sheriff ’s current salary of $92,091 is about $25,000 less than the Oelwein Chief of Police Jeremy Logan’s salary.
County Attorney Wayne Saur is also above the cost of living increase as he will get an 8% raise, $6,763.52 more, for a salary of $91,307.52.
Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen, Recorder Karen Ford and Auditor Lori Moellers will get 6% increases, $3,985.38 more each, putting their salaries at $70,408.38 each