The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Fayette County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on June 18 at the Oelwein High School track.
Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.
“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Mary Reeder, Relay For Life volunteer. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. with registration and tent set up beginning at 4 p.m.
This year’s theme is Carnival For a Cure.
This year’s event features food, family-friendly games, themed laps, music, luminaria lined walking path, and a silent auction.
For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.
“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future. Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever,” said Hannah Mitchell, American Cancer Society staff partner.
There are many ways to get involved.
• Join the Relay For Life of Fayette County – Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.RelayForLife.org/FayetteCountyIA
• Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLIfe.org/FayetteCountyIA to make a donation today.