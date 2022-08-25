Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County Road C14 (County Farm blacktop) is now closed for the replacement of two box culverts. The project began Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will work on one culvert at a time so residents living between O and M avenues will have access to their homes.

The County W14/Highway 93 to Highway 3 project continues with the construction crew currently working between County Road C33(100th Street) and 120th Street. The road is considered closed.

