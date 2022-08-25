Fayette County Road C14 (County Farm blacktop) is now closed for the replacement of two box culverts. The project began Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will work on one culvert at a time so residents living between O and M avenues will have access to their homes.
The County W14/Highway 93 to Highway 3 project continues with the construction crew currently working between County Road C33(100th Street) and 120th Street. The road is considered closed.
The Echo Valley Road from the West Union city limits to the Echo Valley State Park entrance will be closed to through traffic during working hours. Meanwhile, drivers are asked to proceed with caution along Echo Valley Road from I Avenue to Hornet Road due to the narrowing of the road. County Road V62 (Y Avenue) remains closed from Highway 3 to Sumner. The construction crew is currently working north of County Road C33 (100th St) to the town. County Road V62 (Y Avenue) from Highway 3 to Highway 281 is also still considered closed.
Shouldering widening on Nature Road (Auburn blacktop) was completed Tuesday, Aug. 16. The road remains closed to through traffic and only residents who live along the route should be traveling on it. Drivers are asked to continue taking the designated detour.