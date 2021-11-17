Fayette County’s COVID-19 death toll rose by one and the confirmed number of infections ticked upward in the weekly update released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Fayette County has now had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
November started on a downward trend in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fayette County. There were only 35 infections in the seven days ending with Nov. 1. That number is on the rise.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, the seven-day total stood at 49, according to the weekly update by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Over the previous 14 days, there had been 104.
Most of the new cases are among people 17-years-old and younger — 33% in the past seven days. The 50-59 age group accounted for 18%, while 30-39 had 14%, 40-49 had 12% and 18-29 had 10%. The 60-69, 70-79 an 80-plus groups each accounted for 4%
Fayette County’s vaccination rate rose 0.4% over the past two weeks for people 18 years and older and is now 61.2%. Of eight bordering counties, only Clayton County is lower at 55.4%. The rate statewide is 68.5%.
Statewide, 102 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the Iowa total to 7,268. These new deaths occurred between Sept. 15 and Nov. 11, the state reports.
The death tolls in adjacent counties are: Black Hawk 367 (up seven in two weeks), Bremer 71 (up one), Clayton 59 (up one), Allamakee 55 (up one), Delaware 54 (up four), Buchanan 39, Winneshiek 41 (up two) and Chickasaw 21 (up three).