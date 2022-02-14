WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the county’s maximum property tax levy rates for 2022-23.
The proposed maximum combined General Services and General Supplemental tax levy rate is 5.09125 per $1,000 of valuation, which is the same as the current year.
The Rural Services levy rate remains the same year-over-year at 3.25 per $1,000 valuation.
These rates will contribute roughly $9.25 million dollars to the county budget, which was about $35 million for this fiscal year. Aside from property taxes, counties receive funding from the state and federal governments as well as things such as licenses and permits, leasing county land, charges for services and more.