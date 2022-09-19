Monday, Sept. 19
At 1:01 a.m. a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle knowing that the driver was not valid to drive on East Street in the city of Arlington. The driver Aaron D. Elledge, 45, of Arlington failed to stop and a short pursuit occurred. Elledge was taken into custody without incident. Elledge was arrested for operating while intoxicated/drugged — first offense, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, eluding — second offense, possession of methamphetamine — second offense, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Elledge was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held awaiting his initial court appearance.