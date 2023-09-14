Thursday, Sept. 14
At approximately 7:14 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on Park Road near the Volga Recreation Camp Ground. Daniel Elliot, 29, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving. The truck left the roadway and went off a steep embankment rolling onto its top. Elliot was not injured, and his vehicle was a total loss. The incident remains under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to single vehicle accident on 35th Street west of Oelwein. Victoria Howe, 25, of Rock Springs, Wisconsin, lost control of her 2016 Ford Fusion and entered the ditch. Howe was not injured, and her vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and Midwest Towing. Howe was cited for failure to maintain control.
Saturday, Aug. 26
At approximately 10 p.m. the sheriff’s office took a report of a suspicious individual on a UTV driving through a property and yelling at an individual. The individual was later located by Chickasaw County Deputies. After multiple interviews, Timothy John Pleggenkuhle, 47, of Fredericksburg, was arrested for harassment 3rd degree, a simple misdemeanor, and cited with trespassing. Pleggenkuhle was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await an initial appearance. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Aug. 24
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Jeremiah Junior William Larson, 46, on a Fayette County arrest warrant for a probation violation. Larson was taken into custody and while at the residence, the deputy also located Melissa Sue Newman, 38, of Oelwein. Larson and Newman have a valid no contact order and Newman was also arrested. Both subjects were transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with violation of a no contact order.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
At approximately 1:20 a.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Cedar Road and Highway 56. Tejanna Rose Hatt, 20, of Monona, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor, possession of alcohol under legal age, and possession of tobacco under legal age, both simple misdemeanors. Hatt was transported to Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
At approximately 4:43 a.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white 2013 Ford Taurus SEL sedan for traffic infractions on Highway 3 near F Avenue; approximately five miles south of Arlington. Danzel Jabari Daniels, 33, of Strawberry Point, was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to provide financial liability, and operating without registration. Daniels was transported to the Fayette County Jail. An additional investigation was conducted which led to a search warrant upon his vehicle and a loaded revolver was seized. Daniels was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony). Daniels awaited an initial appearance before a magistrate. Daniels was additionally held on a valid Clayton County warrant for driving while license suspended with a $500 cash or surety bond.
Saturday, Aug. 12
At approximately 1:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle rollover in the 5000 block of 35th Street, Oelwein. An investigation revealed a juvenile male, was traveling westbound on Highway 3 when he allegedly fell asleep, lost control of his vehicle and rolled into the ditch. No injuries were sustained and damage to the 2001 GMC Yukon was estimated at $5,000. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department, Oelwein Fire Department, and MercyOne Ambulance.