A Fayette County Deputy arrested Kevin Schneider, 48, of Fredericksburg on a Fayette County Warrant for voluntary absence from a correctional facility. Schneider was transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was held on a “no bond” warrant.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on W Avenue, south of 60th Street. The driver, Cory James Bonzer, 33, of Urbandale, had run out of gas. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bonzer was wanted out of Polk County for failure to appear on a domestic abuse charge. Bonzer was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail and held for Polk County.
The sheriff’s office responded to an accident on Highway 150 north of Eldorado where two trucks clipped mirrors. A 2020 Ford F350 operated by Morgan Franzen, 25, of Decorah was driving southbound on Hwy 150 when she observed a 2017 Ford Econoline operated by Zachary Poock, 41, of Sumner, drift towards her lane, causing their mirrors to hit. No injuries were reported. Franzen’s vehicle is believed to have $1,500 in damage and Poock’s vehicle is estimated at $500 in damage. This incident remains under investigation.
At approximately 11:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office arrested Daniel J. Finzel, 41, of Dubuque on a Dubuque County warrant for failure to appear original charges were operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and operating without owner’s consent. Bond was set in the amount of $7,500. Finzel was held in the Fayette County Jail and later turned over to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:16 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a single vehicle accident on 40th Street west of W Avenue. The driver of the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, Samantha K. Schulmeister, 20, of Oelwein, was traveling west when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch striking a tree. Schulmeister was not injured in the accident and the vehicle sustained approximately $1,800 damage. The incident remains under investigation.