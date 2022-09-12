Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Sept. 12

A Fayette County Deputy arrested Kevin Schneider, 48, of Fredericksburg on a Fayette County Warrant for voluntary absence from a correctional facility. Schneider was transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was held on a “no bond” warrant.

