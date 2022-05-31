Sunday, May 29
At 12:38 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Ryan Michael Paul, 40 of Atlantic, on a charge of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) following a traffic stop of a Red 2003 Jeep Liberty Limited on C33 near R Avenue, west of Maynard.
Saturday, May 28
At 12:25 a.m. a deputy arrested David Hudson, 38, of New Hampton, on an active warrant from Linn County and for driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on a 2010 Ford Fusion on HWY 3 and Palace Road.
Friday, May 27
At 11:14 p.m., a deputy arrested Timothy A. Erhardt, 54, of Oelwein, for operating while intoxicated-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and speeding following a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford F-150 near the Hwy. 3 and Palace Road.
Thursday, May 26,
At 8:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident in the 18000 block of Hwy 150. A 2020 Chevy 2500 driven by Scott Stempfle, 26, of Maynard, was traveling south when it struck a deer, causing an estimated $8,500 damage. No injuries reported.