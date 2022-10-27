Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Oct. 14

At 3:16 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a 2011 Ford F150 truck for traffic infractions. Wilson Reniery Matute-Bardales, 28, of Honduras, was the driver, and was arrested on a valid U.S. Marshal warrant for illegal entry into the United States. Matute-Bardales is being held without bond and awaits extradition.

