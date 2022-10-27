At 3:16 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a 2011 Ford F150 truck for traffic infractions. Wilson Reniery Matute-Bardales, 28, of Honduras, was the driver, and was arrested on a valid U.S. Marshal warrant for illegal entry into the United States. Matute-Bardales is being held without bond and awaits extradition.
At 8:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office took a report of a wanted subject in Arlington. After an investigation, James Michael Christen, 49, of Arlington, was arrested on a Clayton County arrest warrant for operating while intoxicated second offense. Christen was taken into custody, transported to Fayette County Jail, held on $2,500 bond, and later transferred to Clayton County Jail.
Deputies arrested Joel Alexander Young, 35, of Center Point, on a valid Fayette County warrant for probation violation: original charge is possession of a controlled substance — marijuana third and subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor). Young was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $2,000 cash only bond and awaits an initial appearance with a magistrate. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:05 p.m. a deputy assisted a motorist parked at the intersection of 240th St. and Lincoln Road. Jacquelyn Mary Fedeler, 59, of Arlington, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense. Fedeler was taken to the Fayette County Jail, to await an initial court appearance.