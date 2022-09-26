Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

At 8:23 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to 10512 Y Ave in reference to a suicidal sub-ject. Jason Gruenberg, 35, of Sumner was arrested for falsely claiming an emergency. After an in-vestigation Gruenberg was arrested and charged with false report, a serious misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County jail where he was held until an initial appearance. This marks the second time in one week Gruenberg has called claiming an emergency and when officers and medical responders arrive there is no emergency.

