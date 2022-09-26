At 8:23 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to 10512 Y Ave in reference to a suicidal sub-ject. Jason Gruenberg, 35, of Sumner was arrested for falsely claiming an emergency. After an in-vestigation Gruenberg was arrested and charged with false report, a serious misdemeanor. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County jail where he was held until an initial appearance. This marks the second time in one week Gruenberg has called claiming an emergency and when officers and medical responders arrive there is no emergency.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2006 Suzuki GSX1300R motorcycle at 100th Street west of P Avenue. The motorcyclist led the deputy on an approximately 5-mile pursuit. When he finally came to a stop, the driver, Travis Kirby, 43, of Independence, was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail to await his initial appearance. Kirby was charged with Eluding, operating a non-registered vehicle, no insurance, no valid driver’s li-cense, and unsafe turning.
At 2:23 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on 35th Street near R Avenue, approximately one mile west of Oelwein. David Russell Watt, 50, of Oelwein, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his blue 2002 Harley Davidson XL1200C motorcycle and tipped over on the roadway. The motorcycle is a total loss. Watt received life-threatening injuries and was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein, and then transported to the University of Iowa Hospital. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Depart-ment, Oelwein Fire Department, and MercyOne Ambulance. This accident remains under investiga-tion.