Friday, Sept. 24
At 3:53 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injury at the intersection of Filmore and Cedar Roads. Upon further investigation, the driver of the 2021 Honda Accord, Maureen Johnson, 61, of La Cresent, Minnesota, was traveling south on Cedar Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Kevin Knospe, 40, of St. Olaf, was traveling east in a 2016 Western Star semitrailer when he struck the Honda’s passenger side causing it to spin out of control and come to rest on its top in the ditch. Johnson was transported to Gunderson Palmer Hospital in West Union for unknown injuries and Knospe was uninjured. The Honda was considered a total loss and the semi sustained approximately $10,000 in damage. Johnson was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wadena Fire Department and first responders and Tri-State Ambulance service.