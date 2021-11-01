Sunday, Oct. 31
At 8:43 p.m. a Fayette County deputy witnessed Jordan T. Kline, 21, of Clermont driving on Stone Street in Clermont. He was not valid to drive and was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for an initial appearance. Kline was charged with operation without registration, driving while suspended (probation violation) and driving while suspended for failing to file SR insurance.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Anthony Alan Marrah, 35, of Oelwein, was arrested on a Buchanan County arrest warrant for probation violation, original charged third-offense possession of a controlled substance. A short foot pursuit took place and upon further investigation Marrah was additionally charged with another count of possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband, both D felonies. He was also charged with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia both simple misdemeanors. Marrah was transported to Fayette County Jail.