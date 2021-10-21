Thursday, Oct. 21
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel D. Forker, 60, of Cedar Falls, on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a probation violation, original charge was possession of a controlled substance, bond was set on the amount of $500. Forker was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Oct. 18
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a violation of a protective order on six different occasions. Therefore, Brian Lee Beesecker, 49 of Hazleton, was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order (6 counts of simple misdemeanors) and stalking (Class D felony). Beesecker is at the Fayette County Jail.
Sunday, Oct. 17
At 8:40 a.m., a Fayette County deputy was patrolling the city of Wadena, when a vehicle was observed sitting near the city sewer plant. Dustin Lloyd Millard, 50, of Strawberry Point,was arrested and charged with driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and transported to the Fayette County Jail.