Sunday, May 15
At 3:47 a.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1995 Chevrolet C15 K1500 truck for traffic infractions on 130th Street near Highway 150; approximately two miles south of Fayette. The driver, Cooper Jeffrey Ingels, 20, of Maynard, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense (serious misdemeanor). Ingels was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Saturday, May 14
At 11:13 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two vehicle accident on Harding Road near Diamond Road; approximately one mile west of Clermont. Troy Howard Johansen, 52 of West Union, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado K150 truck west bound when he crossed the centerline and into the other lane of traffic and struck an oncoming car, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS driven east bound by Noah James Reinhart, 20 of Elkader. Johansen received serious injuries and was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union by Clermont Ambulance. Reinhart and his passenger were also injured and received medical treatment at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union. The Silverado and Malibu are both a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clermont Ambulance and Clermont Fire Department. This accident still remains under investigation.
Friday, May 13
The Sheriff’s Office took custody of Jordan Kline, 22, of Elkader, on two Fayette County arrest warrants for probation violation. Kline was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is held on $5,000 bond. Fayette County was assisted by Clayton County Sheriff Office and Elkader Police Department.
Thursday, May 12
At 10:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office arrested Shaun Michael McBride, 28, of Hawkeye, on a valid Fayette County warrant for violation of sex offender registry-second Offense and was held on a $2,000 cash only bond. McBride was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he later received an initial appearance from a magistrate judge. McBride was later released after posting bond and issued a promise to Appear.At about 7 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a roll-over accident in the 24000 block of Scenic Road. Mauricio Tinajero-Lule, 16, of Waucoma, was driving east bound on Scenic Road when he lost control and went into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest in a creek. No injuries were sustained and damage to the 2002 Dodge Stratus was estimated at $5,000. Assisting at the scene were Waucoma First Responders, Waucoma Fire Department, and Gundersen Ambulance.