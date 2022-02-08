Tuesday, Feb. 8
A Fayette County deputy arrested David Wayne Gyorko, 37, of Elgin, on Fayette County warrants for second degree harassment and violation of a no contact order. Gyorko was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on $600 bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Postville Police Department.
Deputies arrested Melissa Ellen Shaw, 37, of Clermont on a warrant out of Fayette County for violation of a no contact order. Shaw was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was released on an unsecured bond.