Tuesday, Feb. 8

A Fayette County deputy arrested David Wayne Gyorko, 37, of Elgin, on Fayette County warrants for second degree harassment and violation of a no contact order. Gyorko was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on $600 bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Postville Police Department.

Deputies arrested Melissa Ellen Shaw, 37, of Clermont on a warrant out of Fayette County for violation of a no contact order. Shaw was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was released on an unsecured bond.

