Monday, Nov. 29
At 2:53 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop near intersection of Vine and Bradford Streets in West Union, and arrested James Alan Degreif, 21, of New Hampton, on a charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor) and two counts of supplying alcohol to persons under age (serious misdemeanors). Degreif was taken to the Fayette County Jail. Other charges are pending at this time.
Friday, Nov. 26
At about 5 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call of a possible overdose and domestic altercation at in the 18100 block of 50th Street in Oelwein. Deputies arrived on scene, conducted an investigation, and it was found Jeremiah Junior William Larson, 44, of Oelwein, had multiple Fayette County arrest warrants for probation violations. It was also found Mellissa Sue Neman, 36, of Oelwein, had a Buchanan County arrest warrant. Larson and Newman were taken into custody, Larson was transported to the Fayette County jail, and Newman was transported to Buchanan County Jail. While Deputies were conducting their investigation they observed illegal items in plain view. A search warrant was applied for, granted, and executed. During a search of residence, multiple illegal substances and paraphernalia were found and seized. Larson was additionally charged with third-offense possession of methamphetamine (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Newman was additionally charged with first-offense possession of methamphetamine (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor)
Saturday, Nov. 27
At 10:06 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle accident on Filmore Road north of 210th Street. Upon further investigation the driver of the 2017 Jeep, Carolyn K. Roys, 43, of West Union, was traveling north when a deer entered the roadway and she swerved to miss the deer. The vehicle entered the east ditch causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its tires. The vehicle sustained an estimated $8,000 dollars in damage and no one was injured in the accident. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Nov. 25
At 1:01 a.m., a Fayette County deputy stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox on Harding Road near Beechnut Road for a traffic infraction; approximately three miles northeast of Clermont. After further investigation, the driver was determined to be Sandra Nicole Klegseth, 33, of West Union. An odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted and product was found. Klegseth was then arrested and charged with first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Klegseth was transported to the Fayette County Jail.