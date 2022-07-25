Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, July 25

At 10:44 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Richard Woods, 57, of Maynard, on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation. Woods was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $10,000 cash bond.

Tags

Trending Food Videos