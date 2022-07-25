Monday, July 25
At 10:44 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Richard Woods, 57, of Maynard, on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation. Woods was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $10,000 cash bond.
Sunday, July 24
At 2:16 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible domestic situation located in the city of Fayette. Once deputies arrived, a male took off running from the residence. During a search of the area, Anthony Tyrone Harris, 32, of Dubuque, was found hiding near the Upper Iowa University campus, and another foot chase took place before Harris was arrested with out further incident. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail on the charges of third-degree domestic abuse (Class D felony), interference with official acts (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while revoked (serious misdemeanor). The Fayette Police Department assisted.
Saturday, July 23
At 2:09 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a driving complaint on W Avenue near 60th Street; about five miles west of Oelwein. David Alen Lee, 41, of Westgate, was located and found to be operating a 1990 GMC Suburban. After further investigation, Lee was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance from a magistrate judge. Lee then bonded out on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
