Wednesday, March 16
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a no contact order violation and upon investigation, it was learned that the information was falsified. A warrant was then issued on the reporting party, identified as Reggie John Rema, 29, of Clermont. On April 4, he was arrested and charged with false report to a public entity, a simple misdemeanor. Rema was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Monday, April 4
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that near the Oelwein Middle School. Upon investigation, 34-year-old Stacy Jean Spratt, 34, of Oelwein, was located and arrested for a simple assault on a juvenile subject. Spratt also had a warrant out of Dubuque County for probation violation. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held for an initial appearance and then to be transported to Dubuque County.
Saturday, April 2
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle stuck in the mud at the Starmont School. When a deputy arrived, the driver was identified and arrangements for a tow were made. After further investigation, it was learned that the driver gave a false name and he was identified as Curtis Michael Bertch, 38, of Cedar Falls. Bertch was arrested and charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), and driving while suspended. Bertch was transported to the Fayette County Jail.