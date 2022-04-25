Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

in ditch

A silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu rests on its side in a ditch in the area of O Avenue and 240th Street.

 Courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, April 23

At 2:26 a.m. Fayette County deputies were called to a single vehicle accident near the area of O Avenue and 240th Street. Shaun Michael McBride, 27, of Hawkeye, was traveling westbound in a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control and traveled into the north ditch, striking a culvert. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. McBride was cited for failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor) and additional charges may be filed at later time. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday, April 20

Gary Cummings, 49, of Oelwein, turned himself in for a warrant that was issued on him for Theft in the 4th Degree. Cummings was held at the Fayette County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

