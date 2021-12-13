Saturday, Dec. 11
At 5:29 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on C Avenue in the 2000 block, approximately five miles south of Arlington. A White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado Truck was located in the east ditch where it had rolled onto its side. The pickup was unoccupied and is considered a total loss. This accident still remains under investigation.
At 10:07 p.m., a Fayette County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Highway 150 near 165th Street for a traffic infraction, approximately one mile north of Fayette. The driver was determined to be Nathan Lewis Stahr, age 42 of Cedar Rapid, who was subsequently arrested for first-offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), first-offense possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Stahr was transported to the Fayette County Jail.