A 4:27 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on M Avenue near 200th Street; about two miles southwest of West Union. It was determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS was traveling southbound when it lost control and entered the west side ditch. The driver fled the scene before law enforcements arrival. The passenger was treated for minor injuries. The Chevrolet received approximately $1,500 in damage. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Gundersen Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation.
At 10:55 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle in Maynard for a traffic infraction. The driver was identified as Ryan Michael Paul, 40 of Maynard. He was arrested on the charge of driving while license suspended, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, and operating without registration. Paul was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa Department of Corrections on a home visit where numerous drug paraphernalia items were seized along with marijuana and methamphetamine. Jordan Tyler Kline, 22, of Eldorado was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail on the charges of second-offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.