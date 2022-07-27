Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

accident

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this accident From Monday in which a car wound up in a ditch on M Avenue near 200th Street; about two miles southwest of West Union.

 Courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, July 25

A 4:27 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on M Avenue near 200th Street; about two miles southwest of West Union. It was determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS was traveling southbound when it lost control and entered the west side ditch. The driver fled the scene before law enforcements arrival. The passenger was treated for minor injuries. The Chevrolet received approximately $1,500 in damage. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Gundersen Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation.

