Monday, June 13
At 6:14 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a motorcycle in the ditch on Bush Road east of Wadena. Duane Duckett, 59, was traveling west on Bush road when he lost control while negotiating a curve. His 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle overturned and slid through the ditch and came to rest when striking a traffic sign pole. This incident occurred the night before at about 11:30 a.m. Duckett reported minor injuries and the motorcycle sustained minor damage. Duckett was cited for failure to maintain control.
Saturday, June 11
At about 9:15 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles E. Myles II, 41, of Cresco on a valid arrest warrant for failing to appear for batter education review hearing. Bond was set at $1,000. Myles was transported to the Fayette County Jail. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
Friday, June 10
At 9:37 p.m. a Fayette County deputy came upon a car vs. deer accident on Hwy. 18 near Neon Road. The driver of the 2016 Honda Pilot, Kelly M. Mccumber, 38, of Ionia, was traveling west when a deer ran into the roadway and the driver struck the deer. The vehicle was totaled and no one was injured in the accident.
Fayette County 911 received a report of an reckless driver at Skip-A-Way Resort in Clermont. Upon arrival a Fayette County deputy identified the driver as Wesley Moore, 43, of Postville, who was operating his 2017 Chevrolet inside the Resort at a high rate of speed according to witnesses on scene. Moore was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
At 12:08 a.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado K150 truck for a traffic infraction in Clermont and then arrested the driver, Brian Matthew Hermen, 45, of West Union, on the charges of operating while intoxicated-second offense (aggravated misdemeanor), open container (simple misdemeanor), driving without a valid license (simple misdemeanor), and failure to have insurance (simple misdemeanor). Hermen was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Thursday, June 9
At 8:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 205 Pearl St., Westgate. During a search of the residence, controlled substances were found and seized. Kaitlyn Makay Rathjen, 27, of Westgate, was arrested and charged with child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Rathjen was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail.