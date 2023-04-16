Monday, April 10
At approximately 6:18 a.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the area of County Highway V68, just south of County Highway C33, regarding a report of deer carcasses in the roadway, which were causing obstruction in both the north and south bound lanes of traffic.
Upon arrival the vehicle which had struck the deer was located. The driver, identified as Molly Niewoehner, 20, of Hawkeye, was traveling southbound when several deer jumped out of the ditch into the travel portion of the roadway, subsequently causing her 2019 Ford Fusion to collide into two of them. Niewoehner’s vehicle sustained significant disabling damage; however, no injuries were reported.