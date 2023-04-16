Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 51F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.