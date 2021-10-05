Monday, Oct. 4
At about 5 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. It was determined that Brittany Benson, 29, of Waterloo, was driving her 2005 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on V Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 93. While crossing Hwy. 93, the Pacifica was struck by a 2004 F550 traveling west and operated by Gary Lauer, 57, of Randalia. Both drivers and vehicles entered the northwest ditch. Lauer’s vehicle rolled once coming to rest on the driver’s side. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department, SEMS Ambulance, Hawkeye Fire Department, Decorah Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
At about 12:29 a.m., a Fayette County deputy arrested Baylee C. Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein, on a valid arrest warrant for fifth-degree theft and bond was set at $300. Stammeyer was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held. Stammeyer also had a second outstanding warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia from Buchanan County. Bond was set in the amount of $300.