Wednesday, May 4
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges on Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield, who is currently in the Jail for two sex abuse charges for violating an order of protection. He was charged with violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, a simple misdemeanor. Duffield remains in the Fayette County Jail.
Monday, May 2
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation and discovered that Sara Luanne MacInnis, 39, of West Union, had left minor children with a convicted sex offender and as a result, lead to a serious injury to a minor. MacInnis was charged with child endangerment, serious injury a Class “C” felony and a warrant was issued on May 4. MacInnis was arrested on Wednesday, May 4, and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she posted a $500 bond and was released. The Department of Human Services (DHS) assisted the Sheriff’s Office. If convicted MacInnis could face up to 10 years in prison.
Thursday, April 28
At 10:22 p.m., a Fayette County deputy arrested Ashley Janette Kirby, 33, of Fredericksburg, on three arrest warrants for failure to appear. The first warrant was for failure to appear on a drug paraphernalia simple misdemeanor, bond was sent in the amount of $2,500, the second warrant was for failure to appear on a registration violation, bond was set in the amount of $200. And the third warrant was for failure to appear for driving while suspended, bond was set in the amount of $200. Kirby was taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.