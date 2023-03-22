Sunday, March 19
At approximately 8:03 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Hwy 18 east of Ironwood Rd. Upon further investigation, the driver of a 2018 Volkswagen, Allison C. Marquette of Hamilton, IN, was traveling west when a deer entered onto the roadway and the driver was unable to stop. The vehicle sustained approximately $9,000 in damage and no one was injured in the accident.
At 1:15 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Jacob Schmitt, 43, of St. Lucas on a Fayette County Arrest Warrant for harassment in the 2nd degree. Schmitt was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held on $1,000 cash/surety bond.