Monday, Sept. 20
At 9:17 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took 911 call reporting a single vehicle accident near the intersection of 20th Street and C Avenue. An investigation determined that a 17-year-old male from Dundee was operating a 2006 Ford Escape northbound on C Avenue when the vehicle entered the west ditch, travelled over a residence driveway and came to a final stop upright. The driver was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester to be evaluated for non life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Lamont Fire, Strawberry Point Ambulance and B & L Body Shop. The vehicle is a total loss. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At about 1:20 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon investigation Brian Beesecker 49 of Fairbank was arrested and charged with violation of a no contact order.