The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized a board representative to sign off on and thus for Fayette County to enter into the terms of the “Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding,” with several pharmaceutical companies involved and created a related fund.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Aug. 25 he had officially signed onto the proposed $26 billion agreements intended to help bring relief to persons struggling with opioid addiction. States were given about a month to do so in a July 21 agreement.
Local governments in the participating states were given about five additional months — 150 days ending in December — to join the MOU.
If all local governments join, Iowa would receive up to approximately $170 million over the life of the settlement.
According to the resolution (no. 480) that Fayette County approved Monday, the allocation memo of understanding divides the Iowa opioid funds.
Fees and costs will be allocated to the Iowa Backstop Fund as set forth in the county resolution under “LG Abatement Share.”
Half of the remainder goes to the state and half to participating local governments (“LG Share”).
Fayette County resolved in the memo, “The County hereby establishes an account separate and distinct from the County’s general fund which shall be titled “LG Abatement Fund” to receive the LG Abatement Share from the Settlement Agreements.”
Per the memo, “the County’s LG Abatement Fund [...] shall be dedicated to funding opioid abatement measures as provided in the Settlement Agreements and the Allocation MOU.”
It also says, “the County must comply annually with the reporting requirements in the Allocation MOU.”
The county resolution also “authorizes Supervisor Vice Chair Janell Bradley to settle and release the County’s claims against the Settling Defendants in exchange for the consideration set forth in the Settlement Agreements, Allocation MOU and all exhibits thereto, including taking the following measures:
1. “1. The execution of the Participation Agreement to the Distributors Settlement Agreement and any and all documents ancillary thereto.
2. “2. The execution of the Participation Agreement to the Janssen Settlement Agreement and any and all documents ancillary thereto.
3. “3. The execution of the Allocation MOU by executing the Acknowledgement and Agreement to be Bound to Memorandum of Understanding.”
The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids, Miller’s office explained.
The agreement also requires significant industry changes aimed at preventing a repeat of this type of crisis. The agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
FUNDING OVERVIEW
- The three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years.
- Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.
- The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.
- The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.
- Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the impact of the crisis on the state – the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed – and the population of the state.
INJUNCTIVE RELIEF OVERVIEW
The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen to:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
- Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Johnson & Johnson to:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
This settlement comes as a result of investigations by state attorneys general into whether the three distributors fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders and whether Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.
Tragically, just last year, opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, a nearly 30 percent increase over the prior year. In Iowa, opioid-related deaths jumped nearly 36% in 2020, from 157 to 213, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.