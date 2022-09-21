Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter is sponsoring a star-gazing event, which will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the south portion of Volga Lake State Park, near the horse camping area.

Oct. 1 is internationally recognized as Observe the Moon Night.

Trending Food Videos