The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter is sponsoring a star-gazing event, which will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the south portion of Volga Lake State Park, near the horse camping area.
Oct. 1 is internationally recognized as Observe the Moon Night.
The session will be led by Upper Iowa University Professor Jeffrey Butikofer, who has long been a stellar viewer. His interest in the activity began, he recalled, as a child, when he regularly watched Carl Sagan’s PBS television series “Cosmos,” which sparked in him a life-long fascination. His position teaching and studying the natural sciences at UIU has allowed him to nurture and further develop that interest, something he is also hoping to do for those who attend on Oct. 1.
At the event, Butikofer will have a powerful telescope from UIU’s extensive collection.
The telescope used will be a computerized one, providing him the ability to ‘tell’ the instrument where to look with great precision.
The viewing will begin with an observation of the brightest celestial bodies, including, in the eastern sky, Jupiter, as well as Saturn, which appears as a bright star in the south. The moon should also be prominent, as Butikofer explained that on Oct. 1, Earth’s moon will be in its first quarter, an excellent phase for viewing.
Next, the session’s attention will turn toward, as Butikofer described them, “the more challenging objects,” among which will be the Globular Cluster M13 as well as both the Andromeda Galaxy and the Ring Nebula. While these more dim and fuzzy entities may be difficult to appreciate initially, Butikofer explained how, over time, a viewer begins to see them with greater detail and clarity.
Once the program gets underway, Butikofer plans to provide commentary, viewing guidance, and some interesting facts to enhance the experience for participants.
More generally, the importance of taking a moment to gaze at the stars is something on which Butikofer hopes he can shed light for those gathered.
“For me,” he explained, star-gazing brings to mind “our place in the universe,” one which can be difficult to comprehend. As he pointed out, our sun is just one of billions of stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, which is only one of many galaxies known to exist. The increasing evidence that every star has a planet or planets further adds to the awesome realization of how complex and vast our universe is. “When I look at the stars, I often wonder if somebody is looking back at us,” Butikofer said.
Inspiring the event’s young participants to consider a career in the STEM fields is also a hope he has for the session. Some children, however, may get another opportunity to view the night sky later in October, as Butikofer described a growing movement for residents to set up a telescope outside their door on Halloween night, inviting kids to add star-gazing to their usual haunting and trick-or-treating.
Those planning to attend the Oct. 1 event are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Also, parents and guardians should remain with their children throughout the program.