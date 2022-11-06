Nine Fayette County students pursuing higher education opportunities have received financial assistance this fall thanks to scholarships from the Fayette County Community Foundation and its host foundation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA). These scholarships totaling $13,059 are part of CFNEIA’s largest total scholarship award amount in its 66-year history. This year, CFNEIA awarded 277 scholarships totaling $635,781 to students across Iowa with an average award amount of $2,295.
The scholarship recipients, who identified Fayette County as their county of residence, are listed below by name, 2022 scholarship(s) awarded, college/university and declared major. The students are sorted by the school they attended in 2022.
• Caleb Ryan Zurbriggen, James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship, College of the Ozarks, undecided
• Olivia Ritze, James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship, Beloit College, sociology and data analytics
South Winneshiek High School
• Holly Schmitt, South Winneshiek Fine Arts Boosters Scholarship, Iowa State University, agricultural education and event management
• Sydney Baumgartner, Stitchman Education Scholarship, Kirkwood Community College, nursing
Wapsie Valley High School
• Chloe Larson, James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship, University of Iowa, pre-medicine
Existing college students
• Brooke Best, St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington Scholarship, Wartburg College, social work and Spanish
• Carter Michels, St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington Scholarship, Iowa State University, mechanical engineering
• Rylee Michels, St. John’s Lutheran Church Bennington Scholarship, University of Northern Iowa, elementary education
• Katie Rueber, Keith M. and Dorothea W. Baskins Scholarship, Allen College, nursing
“Congratulations to these students on their accomplishments and all the best as they continue their educational journey to follow their dreams and path for a successful future,” said Amy Wiles, CFNEIA scholarship and grant manager.
Scholarships are increasingly important for students seeking higher education. According to a 2021 National Student Clearinghouse survey, nearly 42% of adults aged 20-34 dropped out of college due to financial reasons.
“We know the cost of higher education continues to be a barrier, making scholarships a critical support for many students’ continued success,” said Wiles. “CFNEIA is committed to continuing to increase this scholarship support for students with a particular emphasis on financial need, and we know our work would not be possible without the generous fundholders who are passionate about education and our next generation of leaders.”
CFNEIA scholarships are offered annually for high school seniors and college students, as well as adults, and are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, pursuit of certain careers or majors, past experiences and location or high school attended.
The 2023 scholarship process will begin on Jan. 10.
CFNEIA is the largest independent scholarship provider in Iowa outside of colleges and universities.