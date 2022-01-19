WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors are in the annual budget process for the 2022-23 fiscal year and heard about several projects and expenses coming up from the county’s department heads at the regular board meeting, Monday, Jan. 17.
County Engineer Joel Fantz said one of his department’s main goals in the upcoming year will be to improve rock roads. He said other challenges will include completing the new Secondary Roads shop, replacing more bridges and repaving more roads.
“We plan to do more blading. We need new graders and trucks. We can’t defer that forever,” he told the supervisors.
Director of County Conservation Rod Marlatt said he plans on giving the employees in his department raises. There are 11 conservation employees including him. He said he thinks this will keep the pay more in-line with the recent rise in inflation.
He also explained that repairs are still needed at Gouldsburg and Gilbertson parks due to damage from the flood last fall.
“We did not receive any FEMA funds,” he reported.
He said costs would be about $35,000 at Gouldsburg where electrical outlets would be replaced and a new restroom is needed.
Costs at Gilbertson will be about $15,000 and will also include electrical work.
He also reported that an estimated $23,000 grant will be awarded for constructing fish habitat at Dutton’s Cave Park where the stream contains a native strain of brook trout. He said that project is slated for some time in July.
Roadside Management Director Blake Gamm told the Board that he planned to give 5 percent raises for his four employees to cover the increase in cost of living. He said his department will also be increasing erosion control measures in the roadside ditches.