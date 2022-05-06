WEST UNION — RAGBRAI was the topic of conversation at the weekly meeting of the Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday, May 2, after receiving several applications for short-term liquor licenses to sell beer.
One of the applications was from Backpocket Brewing, of Coralville, which submitted a request for a five-day beer permit and documents explaining that it planned to set up a beer tent and other amenities along the RAGBRAI route on County Road C14 at the Jeff Bunn residence, Friday, July 29.
This might represent just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to requests to sell food and drinks throughout the county when the riders come through. Supervisors Janell Bradley and Marty Stanbrough wondered if some type of vending fee should be required, especially since vending fees were being charged in overnight towns.
Bradley said that Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanin Tellin, who was not at the meeting, had indicated she would not be in favor of a fee.
They wondered if the requests should go through planning and zoning first.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller said the Board would not be meeting again until June 1, which would probably not be soon enough to allow time for preparations.
She did inform the Board that there are some counties that invoke a “blanket policy” that allows a one-day pass for those wanting to offer items for sale outside of towns, as long as they have the proper documentation allowing them to sell those items.
Miller said she would check with other counties along the route as to what policy they are using and report back to the supervisors at next week’s meeting, Monday, May 9.
No action was taken on the Backpocket Brewing request or on a six-month beer permit with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Country Chrome.
A 12-month Class B Native Wine Permit with Sunday sales was granted to Paul Manske doing business as Corner Market and Greenhouse in Oelwein.
The supervisors approved a rental lease agreement with Pat Dillon/Dillon Law P.C., for space in his office building at 103 N.Vine St., in West Union. The space will be used as an office for Fayette Assistant County Attorney Jill Dillon, who is also Pat’s wife. The county entered into a two-year rental agreement with annual payments of $5,100. The lease starts July 1.
The building is currently undergoing a remodeling project.
“We are remodeling the facade and the front lobby area, we will then move to restoring the upstairs apartment. We need to get lights, floor and walls done yet,” Pat Dillon reported.
He said they are not using any grant funding for this project.
County Engineer Joel Fantz reported having the lowest winter storms cost in his seven-years with the county. He said that $424,000 was spent in efforts to clear roads of snow, including sanding and salting the roads, and doing other procedures to help motorists when snowstorms hit.
The highest cost total recorded during his tenure was $1.2 million, he said.
He also reported that the county has put down 100,000 tons of rock on roads already this year.