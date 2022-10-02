FAYETTE — The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 2-8, 2022. During this time, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.
According to Fayette County Youth Coordinator, Michele Kelly, “Fayette County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by joining in with Iowa 4-H Foundation’s “4-H Giving Day.” The 4-H Giving Day is being held from noon on Oct. 4 through noon Oct. 5. All monies designated to Fayette County during this time frame will benefit Fayette County 4-H and our goal this year is $500. Donations may be made online at www.iowa4Hgivingday.org. If you are interested in donating to this great cause but unable to do so online, please contact myself, Michele Kelly, and I will help work through the necessary steps.”
Other activities taking place during National 4-H Week include the annual leader meeting Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. to kick off the new 4-H year. 4-H members are encouraged to promote 4-H by creating and hanging posters in their schools and local businesses, wear 4-H shirts throughout the week as they showcase and talk about their incredible experiences that 4-H offers for them and other young people and recruit other youth to join 4-H and adults to assist in areas in which they are interested.
As National 4-H Week, comes to an end members of the County Council will be participating in the Upper Iowa University Homecoming parade and leading activities for youth in front of the Extension Office located at 218 South Main in Fayette during Fayette Market being
held that day, following the parade.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity4All. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures kids in every county are included. Michele Kelly, CYC reminds everyone that “4-H is not just for farm kids. It’s not about cows, sows and cookies but is open to all, including youth who live in or on the edge of town, on an acreage and of course a farm.
All 4-H youth are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and in their future careers. 4-H is all about learning life skills, building friendships and lots of memories for many years to come.
The 4-H year runs from October through September. During the 2021-2022 4-H year, Fayette County membership consisted of 210 4th-12th grade members and 89 kindergarten – 3rd grade youth known as Clover Kids. Forty-five adult volunteers from Fayette County and surrounding communities are involved with the Fayette County 4 H program.
For more than 100 years, 4‑H has inspired families, shaped careers, and impacted communities. For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, contact Fayette County Youth Coordinator, Michele Kelly, or the Fayette County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office by calling or visiting the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h. Michele can be reached by calling 563.425.3331 or emailing kellymd@iastate.edu