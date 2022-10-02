Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 2-8, 2022. During this time, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.

According to Fayette County Youth Coordinator, Michele Kelly, “Fayette County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by joining in with Iowa 4-H Foundation’s “4-H Giving Day.” The 4-H Giving Day is being held from noon on Oct. 4 through noon Oct. 5. All monies designated to Fayette County during this time frame will benefit Fayette County 4-H and our goal this year is $500. Donations may be made online at www.iowa4Hgivingday.org. If you are interested in donating to this great cause but unable to do so online, please contact myself, Michele Kelly, and I will help work through the necessary steps.”

