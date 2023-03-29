Welcome to Fayette, the Northeast Iowa city recognized for connecting learning, life and leisure!
In 2022, the Fayette City Council approved the formation of a task group comprised of individuals that represent various community interests. This task group was charged with developing a 2023-28 strategy path for the City of Fayette that included an identity statement, elements of an aspirational vision and priorities for the City to focus upon during the next five years. The task group identified three qualities that distinguish Fayette:
1) Being home to Upper Iowa University for 166 years. Residents and visitors have access to numerous university cultural activities and sporting events. As the only NCAA Division-2 institution in Iowa, Upper Iowa recently joined the Great Lakes Valley Conference, which includes institutions from Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Whether attending college sporting events, visiting the museum in the Henderson-Wilder Library or viewing exhibitions in the Edgar Fine Arts Hall, UIU has much to offer the public.
2) Readily available outdoor leisure opportunities. Fayette is the southwest gateway to the Driftless Region, and home to the Volga River Valley outdoor recreation corridor that includes the Fayette County Freedom Rock, Klock’s Island Camping Park, Rainbow Land Park, the Cardinal Park Sports Complex and the open-to-the-public 18-hole Big Rock Country Club.
Fayette is also host to the Volga River State Recreation Area, one of the largest in Iowa. The Volga River that winds its way through the city is a well-known smallmouth bass fishery. Iowa’s cold-water streams containing brown, brook and rainbow trout are only minutes away. Whether it be golfing, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, camping, hunting, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling, the prospect of all-season outdoor recreational enjoyment can be found in Fayette.
3) A low cost and high quality of living. The Fayette City Council does well to keep city taxes reasonable while maintaining the level of services demanded by the citizenry. The city built and has for sale a new home that is move-in ready just waiting for the right family. City energy costs are being reduced through the installation of solar panels at the city hall, police department, ambulance building, fire station, library, water tower and sewer lagoons. The city will soon install two charging stations on Main Street near the fire station to not only accommodate increasing numbers of electric vehicles (EV) on the road, but also attract EV passers-by to stop downtown while charging their vehicles.
The task group envisions that, by 2028, Fayette will be looked upon as a welcoming and safe community, rich in history and culture, and a favored destination for its outdoor pursuits with a population on the rise having added services and businesses.
Four strategic priorities recommended by the task group included civic development, housing, promotion and collaboration. The City Council adopted the strategy path suggestions of the task group; these recommendations will serve to guide future city planning, budgeting and progress, and will be geared toward making Fayette the place to study, to explore and to call home!