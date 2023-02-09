A Fayette man who was arrested early Thursday morning is facing numerous charges related to a series of vehicle burglaries targeting cars parked at a Sumner auto service center.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office undertook an investigation after receiving several reports that someone had broken into vehicles parked at Meyer’s Custom Chevy, a tire store and service center located on 150th Street in rural Sumner.
As a result of the investigation, at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant on the vehicle of 33-year-old Justin T. Steinbronn, a red 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which was located in Fayette. The search subsequently revealed numerous stolen items, leading to Steinbronn’s arrest on one charge of second-degree theft along with ten counts of vehicle burglary, the latter of which are aggravated misdemeanors.
On a number of occasions, court records indicate, Steinbronn visited Meyer’s Custom Chevy where he “went through the vehicles parked at this location,” later admitting to authorities that he had entered “at least ten different vehicles, taking merchandise from some of them.”
Among the goods stolen was a touch-screen car stereo system, which Steinbronn then “installed into his pickup truck” and “used in the commission of the burglaries,” according to a criminal complaint.
Following his arrest, Steinbronn was taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is currently being held awaiting an initial appearance.
An investigation into this case remains ongoing, with more charges pending, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.