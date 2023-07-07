Being born and raised in Oelwein and graduating from OCHS during the city’s 1973 centennial year, I offer the following reminiscences.
My father’s business, Food Machinery & Supply Company, was one of many retail businesses in Oelwein, part of a list that included Woolworths, Montgomery Ward, JC Penney, Spurgeons, Sears, Coast to Coast, Gambles, Connors, J & L Sport & Bike, Kappmeyer Jewelers, Vandenover Jewelers, Rexall, Schuchman’s and Don’s pharmacies, as well as three men’s clothing stores — Sam’s, Ritchie’s, and Baum’s, along with Mike’s IGA and Kennedy’s Super Value grocers. Numerous bakeries, cafes, restaurants, bars/grills and supper clubs were also available during that period. The “convenience store” of that time was Risks, located on North Frederick & 6th Street NE.
Growing up across the street from Diamond-3, summer months during my youth were spent playing baseball at Wings Park and swimming at the municipal pool. During the school year, my weekends included either skating at the roller rink at the north end of town or attending movie matinees at the Grand Theater.
I harvested my first rooster pheasant near where the 8th Avenue elementary school is now located, and developed my love of wildlife and nature while exploring what were then undeveloped woods, fields and creeks.
My recollections would be incomplete without mentioning the seminal event of the May 15, 1968 tornado and its aftermath. Either directly or indirectly, all of Oelwein was affected; my family was no exception. Oelwein’s recovery was remarkable given the extent of damage to infrastructure, personal property and utilities.