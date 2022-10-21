Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) will give kids and adults the chance to makeand then enjoy wreath creations using dried plants and other natural elements in an upcoming class.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn wreath making in a family-friendly class, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Oelwein Public Library.
This is a project that can be done with kids or grandkids using simple hands-on crafts. Participants will leave with a handmade seasonal wreath to display at home for the holidays or share with someone who could use some holiday cheer.
The class is free with a donation of canned goods for local food pantries, or a $15 donation which will also go toward food donations.
All materials will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring their own decorative items, like ribbons, etc. Those attending will be shown how to create these wreaths by working with such natural materials ranging from wild grape vines, sumac, pine and spruce boughs, red osier dogwood branches, etc.
The class will be presented by Ron Lenth of Oelwein, a TAKO board member, who is also with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. To aid in planning for materials, we request attendees please notify the Oelwein Library at 319-283-1515.