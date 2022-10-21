Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Holiday wreathmaking

Dick Jensen, TAKO member, assists a young participant in displaying her handmade holiday wreath at last year’s session.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) will give kids and adults the chance to makeand then enjoy wreath creations using dried plants and other natural elements in an upcoming class.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn wreath making in a family-friendly class, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Oelwein Public Library.

Tags

Trending Food Videos