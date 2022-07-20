WEST UNION — At-large candidate Abigail Patrick was crowned 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen by 2021 Queen Makaela Kime on Tuesday at the Fairgrounds Bandstand in West Union.
Patrick, 18, is the daughter of Ben and Amy Weber and Shane Patrick. She also was the 2021 Miss Oelwein.
At-large candidate Kasydi Meyer was crowned 2022 Fair Princess by 2021 Princess Naomi Scott.
Meyer, of West Union is the daughter of Cory and Jeanessa Meyer, and the late Robyn Meyer. Meyer, 17, has held multiple crowns for the Fayette County Cattlemen, most recently 2021 Beef Queen.
Queen Patrick will receive a $1,000 scholarship, Princess Meyer a $500 scholarship. They also receive crowns, and they and others received a sash, bouquet, and more courtesy of many sponsors.
The 2022 Runner-Up was awarded to Miss Wadena Keely Krambeer, the 18-year-old daughter of Matt and Jeannie Krambeer.
The Leadership Award was bestowed upon Miss Arlington, Sydney Baumgartner, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad and LeAnn Baumgartner.
The candidates voted to confer the Personality Plus Award on Miss Hawkeye Bailey Poor, the 16-year-old daughter of Bethany Hanson and Jeremy Poor.
Patrick said afterward she is looking forward to this week of the Fayette County Fair, because of the concerts and all Grandstand events — especially the Big and Rich concert on Saturday.
“I’m a super big fan,” she said.
Patrick spoke highly of all the candidates.
“They were so much fun to be around. We laughed until we cried most times,” she said.
She is excited to spend the week with Princess Kasydi Meyer.
“We formed a really good bond today,” Patrick said.
During interviews, Patrick had the occasion to discuss someone she looked up to historically.
“I said George Washington,” she said. “He really shaped what the United States is now, and it really kind of inspired me to help pave my own path and creating different types of stories in other people’s lives.”
Contest coordinator Megan Niewoehner recognized longtime Fayette County Fair Queen Contest coordinator Renee Larson with an award for leadership, as well, for her dedication to making the contest what it is today.
Larson was the 2001 Fayette County Fair queen, and coordinated the contest from 2005-2009 and 2014-2021.
This year’s pie auction fundraiser raised $45,215. Funds raised at the pie auction this year and last are being allocated toward a remodeled dance pavilion and saloon expansion at the fairgrounds.
With last year’s total of $26,755, the Fair Queen Contest and Pie Auction have contributed $71,970 to the estimated $350,000 expansion, Niewoehner’s records show.
The 2021 record pie sale plus pre-fundraising record — $6,374 — set by Kime, was broken twice on Tuesday with totals being double-checked.
Miss West Union Abby Schmitt held the new record for a few minutes, when her pie and fundraising brought in a running total of $7,190 at auction.
Soon after, the pie made by Princess Meyer fetched $13,400, including $10,850 she fundraised in advance.
Since 2014, the Fair Queen Contest and Pie Auction events have raised $120,021 for the fairgrounds.