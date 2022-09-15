Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

One of the great tools for assisting with project funding is in finding various grants that are available in the area. The Fayette County Community Foundation can be a helpful source in funding projects for nonprofit organizations, charitable groups and government entities.

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Fayette County Community Foundation’s 2023 grant cycle with a deadline to submit applications by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The online grant application and guidelines can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org.

Tags

Trending Food Videos