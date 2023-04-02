The recognition of student achievements, including awardees and new officers, formed the core of this year’s annual Oelwein FFA Banquet. In speeches, student officers from St. Lucas and Oelwein extolled the benefits of agricultural education.
Among award highlights, Ella Strand earned the Iowa FFA Degree and will be formally recognized on April 18 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Nick Johnson, Natalie Crandall and Ali Cook earned gold and Kendra Rechkemmer silver, in state leadership events last April.
Cook won the Star Chapter Award and Jenna Bahe was bestowed with the Star Greenhand Award.
The 2023-24 Officer team was recognized: Sentinel Rachael Vine, Reporters Lori Glew and Bahe, Treasurer Garet Kiel, Secretary Cook, Vice President Strand and President Kendra Rechkemmer.
2022-23 Iowa FFA State Secretary Holly Schmitt of South Winneshiek gave a keynote speech during the event at the Williams Performing Arts Center. Schmitt discussed how being involved helped her break through shyness to converse with people. She encouraged attendees to think about how their daily chores contribute to improving the agricultural community.
Outgoing Oelwein FFA President Elizabeth Recker spoke of the roles that the FFA chapter, 4-H and family farming played in shaping her.
“My brother and I were fortunate to grow up lending a hand in the operation, from riding in the tractor watching Dad and Papa plant to being able to take over the responsibilities and planting myself,” Recker said. She recalled during her junior year returning late from a state cheer competition, “and the next morning, combining for my family,” noting, “how important each person is to a working farming operation.”
Joining an agriculture-related 4-H chapter at age 10 at the encouragement of her grandfather, Jon, Recker learned about photography, fashion, baking, showing sheep and, eventually, budgeting as chapter treasurer.
In addition to tracking cash in and out, “I also learned how much we are able and need to spend, as well as how much we needed to hold onto,” Recker added. After serving in that role, she continued FFA in middle and high school and kept highly involved.
Highlights as a freshman were attending the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, and, during a North Fayette Valley competition, her team receiving a bronze rating in conduct of meetings.
Recker interviewed for and was named vice president as a junior, receiving congratulations when she informed her past and contemporary advisors. Recker credited former advisor Jennifer Dillon and continuing advisor Bethany Pillard for believing she would succeed as president as a senior despite the sense of overwhelm Recker felt.
“I really believe the encouragement from the teachers and family led me to become the person I am today, and I am grateful,” Recker said. “I will forever be part of FFA and will take with me everything I learned and every opportunity I have received through this chapter.”
COMMUNITY AWARDS
Fareway Grocery received the member-voted Honorary Chapter Award for their help making many FFA events possible the past few years.
Michels Trucking was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for donating their time so crops from the chapter’s field, an outdoor lab, “can be sold locally after harvest.”
Kiel Farms, both Randy Kiel and son Garet, an FFA member, dedicated time to ensure the success of the field plot, and were bestowed with the Friend of FFA Award.
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT EVENTS
Last April at the state level in Leadership Development Events, Johnson and Crandall earned a gold rating for their Easter baskets project in chapter activity exhibit competition.
Also at state for leadership, Kendra Rechkemmer received a silver rating in creed speaking. Cook received gold on the greenhand quiz.
At district level for leadership, Rechkemmer took a silver in ag broadcasting and Jenna Bahe a silver in creed speaking. Hallie Tilley had a bronze on the chapter quiz.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT EVENTS
At state, Dairy Cattle and Milk Quality and Products teams each earned bronze ratings. The Dairy Cattle team was Ella Strand, Lilly Crow, Carole Wurtzinger-Cheeks and Christina Palacio. The Milk Quality and Products team was Ali Cook, Cheyenne Cook, Madilynn Markin-Biretz and Alaina Riniker.
At the TriState Dairy Foods and Cattle competitions, which serves as a district event, Lilly Crow placed fourth individually.
TOP SALESPERSON
Rechkemmer was the top seller of fruit in the fall.
Crandall sold the most strawberries in the winter.
STAR GREENHAND AWARD
Bahe had the Star Greenhand Award conferred. It goes to the top Greenhand FFA member (freshman or first-year) who has shown dedication to the chapter and involvement in activities and events.
“Success in career and life is largely a result of a sound education and willingness to work. Without labor, we accomplish little, and unless our labor is directed by intelligent thinking, we accomplish nothing,” Rechkemmer read as part of a lengthy introductory narrative for this award.
CHAPTER DEGREES
A Chapter FFA Degree and a silver pin each went to Kiel, Rechkemmer, Cook, Mackenzie Palmer, Crow and Crandall.
STAR CHAPTER AWARD
Cook was bestowed with the Star Chapter Award. It goes to the top chapter level FFA member for dedication to the chapter and involvement in activities and events.
IOWA DEGREE
Strand earned the Iowa FFA Degree, the highest degree conferred on members by the Iowa FFA Association, given to those who meet minimum involvement requirements in the three-circle model, Supervised Agricultural Experience, FFA and Classroom/Laboratory, about the top 5% of members.
SENIOR RECOGNITION
Four-year FFA members and seniors Recker and Tyrone Armstead were recognized.
OUTGOING OFFICERS
The 2022-23 Officer Team was recognized: Sentinel Armstead, Reporters Cook and Palmer, Treasurer Strand, Secretary Crandall, Vice President Rechkemmer and President Recker.