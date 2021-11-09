The following article was compiled by Lora Saunders of the Oelwein Area Historical Society and Museum, from information found in two clippings from 1920 editions of the Oelwein Daily Register.
Armistice Day afternoon was appropriately observed in Oelwein. The places of business closed at noon, so that the afternoon was a holiday for proprietors and clerks. The C.G.W Shops were also closed, and the people were left free to join in the observance of the second anniversary of the date when the World War came to an end. The memorial services were held under the auspices of Ross Reed Post Number 9 American Legion.
At promptly 2 p.m. there was a parade of ex-service men in uniform, the city officials, the W.R.C., by Old Glory and color bearers, and the Women’s Auxiliary to the American Legion headed by a band of mostly young veterans. The parade formed on the first block of East Charles Street. There were about 500 people marching in the parade. They were not deterred from marching by the lowering clouds and the frosty atmosphere. They were cheered by citizens along the line of march through the streets, finally marching north on Frederick Street and entering Grace M.E. church.
After all others were seated, the ex-service men marched in column of twos and took their seats under the direction of E. E. Stoup, marshal of the day, who also acted as master ceremonies. The services opened with the blowing of Assembly by the post bugler, and the singing of “America” by the audience.
Capt. Stoup spoke impressively of the “Day We Celebrate” and what it means to the men who wore the khaki and to the American people, giving personal reminiscences of the days “over there” immediately preceding November 11, 1918.
There was a reading of the 96th and 98th Psalms by the Rev. J.C. Clark, of the Baptist Church. The audience joined in the singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and other national hymns.
Capt. Stoup then introduced Atty. B.S. Swisher, of Waterloo, who made a stirring Armistice Day talk. He concluded by saying that “one of the greatest lessons of the war was the great lesson of the value of citizenship, which was learned by those who entered the fight, and also by those who stayed at home and helped keep up the supplies and morale of those at the front.” At the close of the address everyone applauded.
At the conclusion of Mr. Swisher’s address, Mrs. Ray Bell gave a very appropriate and pleasing vocal selection “Land of Mine.” This was followed by a stirring pantomime, under the direction of Mrs. W.D. Little, given by Miss Guild, reader, Jack Ottman and Robert Ross. Jack impersonating a blind soldier and Robert, a boy telling him that the Americans were coming. Miss Tousley presided at the organ. Miss Guild and the boys excelled. It was a very dramatic and patriotic feature much enjoyed by the large audience.
At the close of the program the Victory Medals which the government is giving to all who took an active part in the World War were presented. Not all the medals have arrived; but it was announced that they will be distributed immediately on arrival.
From 5-7 p.m., the World War veterans served “Chow” in the room just north of Haskins on South Frederick Street. It was served “a la armee” style by the boys and they surely did a good job of it. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, bread, butter, pickles, tomato sauce, coffee and apple pie for dessert, was the most of the menu and it was all to the good. The pie was served on fibre plates, the coffee in tin cups. The crowd — and there was a crowd — obtained their chow cafeteria style.
The room was crowded for three hours. There were signs galore suggesting army days, and the feed was very much like the feed the boys got in the states, but better than in France, one of the boys who knows, stated. As the Khaki lads went out they were presented with a treat, including cigarettes, candy and nuts by a representative of the K.C. organization. The chow slingers and waiters certainly demonstrated they were on the job, learned presumably by K.P. duty during the late “unpleasantness” in Europe and they made a distinct hit all along the line.
In the evening there was a military ball in Ridler’s Hall, with a four-piece orchestra. There was a large attendance, most of the ex-service men appearing in uniform and the ladies in brave attire. This was given by the American Legion. It was a jolly occasion; and so they danced out the closing hours of Armistice Day and into the early hours of the day after.