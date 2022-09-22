Caramel Apple Pecan Bars

These fall treats are called “bars” but you will need a plate and fork since they are gooey, but delicious!
1 pkg caramels, unwrapped (14 oz)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
These fall treats are called “bars” but you will need a plate and fork since they are gooey, but delicious!
1 pkg caramels, unwrapped (14 oz)
5 medium fist-sized apples, peeled, cored, and sliced thin
1 1/2 c all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
1 1/2 c brown sugar
2 eggs
1/2 c melted butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 c + 1/4 c coarsely chopped pecans
1/4 c milk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease or spray a 9 x13 pan.
2. Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.
3. In another bowl, mix brown sugar, eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and 1 cup of the chopped nuts (keep the other 1/4 C for topping).
4. Stir in dry ingredients. When well-mixed reserve 1 cup for topping.
5. Pour into pan (the batter will be quite thick). Bake that for 20 minutes.
6. While baking, melt the caramels and milk in the microwave 2-3 mins. Stir carefully after each min (it takes patience and eventually will get smooth and creamy). Cool melted caramels for 5 minutes.
7. When the crust comes out of the oven, drain any juice from the apples. Pour the apples on the crust and spread evenly.
8. Then pour the caramel over the apples staying about 1/2” away from the edges.
9. Then drop teaspoons of the reserved batter over the top spreading as well as possible. Sprinkle with reserved chopped pecans.
10. Return to oven and bake for 15 — 20 minutes at 350°. Cool well before cutting into bars.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.