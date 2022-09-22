Have you ever had an addictive song stuck in your head? It’s sometimes referred to as an earworm because the rhythm/melody will worm its way into your subconscious. I recently read that according to science, one of my favorite rock groups, “Queen,” has three of its legendary songs in the top 20 “Catchiest Songs of All Time.” If you know Queen, you can guess the answer: “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The article also noted that all the songs in the top 20 can easily be identified in the opening cadence, note, or riff.
Similarly, turning to food, favorite foods of ours can be easily identified by our olfactory organs as aromas transport quickly to our memories. But I’m not going to call them noseworms (ewww). However, I have played “name that supper” with family when I call to invite them over for a meal.
“What are you having?” they always ask (like I would make something they didn’t like).
“It’s a surprise,” I answer, knowing it will only be a surprise until their noses come through the front door. They can quickly guess maidrites, beef roast or chicken and dressing aromas even before the door opens.
So, it was with great delight that I came up with a dish that was not already in daughter’s olfactory memory board. It’s something I’ll try out with her when she least expects it.
I’m all for hunting down bargains at the grocery store and recently tenderized pork loin slices were on sale for $1 each. I took the 10 for 10 deal, but later wondered how I could cook them up. Going through the fridge and freezer, I came up with a pretty good dish that is also keto-friendly, for those watching their carbs.
I think it can easily be adapted in a lot of ways with equally delicious results. I call it:
15 – frozen Italian meatballs, thawed
½ cup cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup or more shredded cheese (I used cheddar and mozzarella)
1 jar spaghetti sauce (low sugar)
½ tsp each — garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper
It takes a few minutes to assemble the rolls, but once that is done, the recipe goes quite quickly, since the meatballs are already cooked, and the tenderloin slices are thin.
Mix softened cream cheese, mayo, shredded cheese, garlic and onion powders and the Italian seasoning together in a small bowl until of spreading consistency. Cut each thawed meatball in half.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish in which to place assembled rolls.
Take a pork loin and lay flat on a cutting board or other work surface. Spread a small amount of the cheese mixture on the meat, then line up a couple pepperoni slices toward one end, followed with three meatball halves on top of the pepperoni. Roll up the pork loin slice and secure with a toothpick before placing in the baking dish.
Once you have all the pork loins “stuffed and rolled up,” salt and pepper them and then place the baking dish under the broiler unit of your oven, set to “high” temperature (400-450°) and broil for about 4-5 minutes, turning with tongs part way through the broiling time.
Once the rolls are browned slightly, take dish from the oven, and set the oven to 350° bake.
Pour the jar of spaghetti sauce of your choice over the rolls, cover with foil, and bake for about 30 minutes. Uncover during the last five minutes and add shredded mozzarella or Parmesan to the tops of the rolls to melt in.
I made steamed broccoli florets to go with the rolls. Other low carb options would be spaghetti squash, zoodles, or cooked shredded cabbage slaw. I think you could also use ricotta cheese in the filling if you prefer. This was kind of a pantry dish, as I just used items I had on hand. It was pretty good, so I thought I would share this with readers.