Have you ever had an addictive song stuck in your head? It’s sometimes referred to as an earworm because the rhythm/melody will worm its way into your subconscious. I recently read that according to science, one of my favorite rock groups, “Queen,” has three of its legendary songs in the top 20 “Catchiest Songs of All Time.” If you know Queen, you can guess the answer: “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The article also noted that all the songs in the top 20 can easily be identified in the opening cadence, note, or riff.

Similarly, turning to food, favorite foods of ours can be easily identified by our olfactory organs as aromas transport quickly to our memories. But I’m not going to call them noseworms (ewww). However, I have played “name that supper” with family when I call to invite them over for a meal.

