Simple Crock Pot Beef Roast

Sometimes the simplest of ingredients make for the best-tasting dishes. This crock pot roast couldn’t get much easier to make and it tastes fantastic, tender and moist!
3 lb. beef roast
1 can 15 oz of stewed tomatoes
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 pkg dry onion soup mix
Put the meat in the bottom of a Crock Pot.
Mix the 3 ingredients and pour over the roast.
Cook on low for 9-10 hours. Delicious!
